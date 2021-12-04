Deputies investigate deadly shooting in South Sacramento

When deputies arrived, they found an unidentified man who had been shot multiple times next to a car in the apartment complex parking lot.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in South Sacramento.

Deputies were called to an apartment complex on Dewey Blvd. just before 2:15 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rod Grassman. When deputies arrived, they found an unidentified man who had been shot multiple times next to a car in the apartment complex parking lot.

First responders arrived to help the man but he died at the scene.

Grassman says it is still early in the investigation. Deputies have not released any information regarding motive or suspects.

According to police, neighbors are safe but people are asked to avoid the area.

WATCH NEXT: Why Placer County wants people to sign up for emergency alerts ahead of wildfire season