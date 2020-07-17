South Sacramento Target reports 'multiple' employees diagnosed with coronavirus

The store has since been deep cleaned and sanitized, and all employees have been notified of the positive cases.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A representative with Target confirmed "multiple team members" tested positive for coronavirus at a store located along Consumnes River Boulevard in south Sacramento.

The representative wouldn't specify how many employees exactly have tested positive, however, they did say the employees are currently quarantining and "following all health department guidelines."

"We’re paying these team members while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time," Target said in a press release.

The store has since been deep cleaned and sanitized, and all employees have been notified of the positive cases.

"We’re also providing all of our store and distribution team members with masks, gloves and thermometers, upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at check lanes in stores and employing a variety of social distancing measures," the release said. "We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly."

Target recently announced, along with dozens of other national chain stores, that they will be requiring face masks in all stores nationwide.

Starting August 1, Target will require all guests to wear masks or face coverings in all of their stores. However, that excludes those with underlying medical conditions and young children. For any shoppers that don't have a mask, stores will provide disposable masks at store entrances.

Target added that it will add signage, station employees at store entrances to remind shoppers to wear masks and have audio reminders playing throughout every store.

