Teddy bear sewing group ties South Sacramento retirees together for more than 20 years

Sacramento County officials recently praised the group of mostly-retired Parkway area women for donating 44 handmade stuffed animals to children.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kids having to go through Child Protective Services (CPS) might feel traumatized and lonely, which tugs at the heartstrings of Parkway area resident Peggy Moser.

So, when a friend told her almost 10 years ago about a knitting group handmaking stuffed animals for Sacramento County CPS, she couldn't help but jump on the assembly line.

It's not your average sewing circle, though.

"I can't speak for the other ladies, but I always pray over the animals I make, hoping that whoever receives them will be blessed in some way," said Moser. "We all take on different roles when making the animals."

According to Moser, the roles include;

Cutting out washable fabric like Poly-fil

Stuffing the animals

Hand-sewing eyes, noses and hearts on the animals

Knitting scarves and bows

Putting together the animals is an hours-long process. Since the ladies only meet two hours at a time, much of the work is done at home.

Neighbor Faith Thomas was the one who talked Moser into joining the Parkway Teddy Bears group. She says the group can make about 300 stuffed animals a year.

"We've actually gone through all of our original members. They've since either passed on or gone into care facilities," said Thomas. "I'm one of the sewers and I would bring my sewing machine to make up the blank critters that we make."

The group of mostly-retired ladies have about 11 different variations of stuffed animals to chose from. They also sew quilts and blankets at the request of Sacramento County CPS.

Though it is mostly a thankless job, the group collects the occasional news clippings and letters of appreciation.

"We all put a little extra love and care into these stuffed animals knowing most of the kids in CPS are either taken away from their parents for one reason or another, so they're already going through trauma," said Moser. "All kids are partial to something, whether it be a blanket or an animal, just for that little extra comfort. I hope that's what these kids get."