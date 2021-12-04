x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

South Sacramento

3 people arrested in connection to deadly shooting in South Sacramento

The 25-year-old victim was found next to a car in a parking lot. Deputies say he was shot multiple times.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested following a deadly shooting in South Sacramento. 

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Rodney Tayor, 24, and Dominick Bryant, 44, face murder charges for the shooting death of Jaylon Lepray Thomas-Green, 25.  Jamari Deshawn Rayford, 33, was also arrested in connection to the homicide.

Thomas-Green died in a shooting at an apartment complex on Dewey Blvd. Monday afternoon. 

When deputies arrived they found Thomas-Green next to a car in the apartment complex parking lot. Deputies say he had been shot multiple times. 

A nearby resident said a bullet also came through the wall of their home, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Study suggests Placer County saw three times more COVID-19 cases

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.