3 people arrested in connection to deadly shooting in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested following a deadly shooting in South Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Rodney Tayor, 24, and Dominick Bryant, 44, face murder charges for the shooting death of Jaylon Lepray Thomas-Green, 25. Jamari Deshawn Rayford, 33, was also arrested in connection to the homicide.

Thomas-Green died in a shooting at an apartment complex on Dewey Blvd. Monday afternoon.

When deputies arrived they found Thomas-Green next to a car in the apartment complex parking lot. Deputies say he had been shot multiple times.

A nearby resident said a bullet also came through the wall of their home, the sheriff's office said in a news release.