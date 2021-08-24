Two at-risk children go missing from south Sacramento home

Two siblings, 12-year-old Aaron Safrans and 8-year-old Cheriyah Dizon, were last seen in an area of Waterman/Vintage Park in south Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help after two children went missing from their south Sacramento home.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, 8-year-old Cheriyah Dizon and 12-year-old Aaron Safrans were last seen playing outside their apartment complex, which is located along the 8100 block of Waterman Road in Sacramento, around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23.

They were reported missing just after 10 p.m. by their adoptive family. A witness said they might have seen Cheriyah talking to someone in a vehicle in front of the complex.

The two are considered at-risk because of their ages.

Cheriyah is described as Asian with brown hair and brown eyes and is approximately 4 feet tall and 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink-flowered short jumpsuit.

Aaron is described as Asian with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 4’11” and 85 pounds. Aaron was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Missing juveniles. Aaron Safrans 12y, Cheriyah Dizon 8y. Area of Waterman/Vintage Park 8/23. 874-5111 if seen. pic.twitter.com/yB2AkOz6XQ — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) August 24, 2021

If you have any information regarding the location of the two children, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: