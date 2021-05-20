South Sacramento vegetation fire contained

The fire extended to two buildings in the area, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 10:40 p.m. Update:

Metro Fire says a South Sacramento vegetation fire damaged two sheds before making its way into a modular office.

Chris Vestal from Sacramento Metro Fire says the fire only burned an acre of land but spread quickly. No injuries have been reported.

Though the temperatures may have dropped this week, Vestal says it is still dry and windy and people should be careful.

10:35 p.m. Update

Elsie Avenue was closed after the fire started around 9 p.m. but reopened just before 10:30 p.m.

10 p.m. Update:

A vegetation fire on Elsie Avenue has been contained to one acre, according to Metro Fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Original Story:

Fire crews are battling a vegetation fire that has extended to 2 buildings in South Sacramento.

According to a tweet from Metro Fire of Sacramento, the fire is burning on Elsie Avenue. The roadway is closed near Stockton Boulevard. Drivers in the area may be impacted and should anticipate delays.

