Video shows person kick over street vendor's cart in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police are investigating after a person kicked over a street vendor's cart after an argument.

According to Sacramento Police, the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the 4400 block of Jeffrey Avenue. Officers arrived after someone called to report several people stealing items from a food cart.

When officers spoke to those involved, they say they confirmed some items were taken from the cart. The food cart operator was not hurt in the incident.

Officers say they took statements from the people involved and documented the incident. The investigation remains active.

A video of the incident was posted on Instagram. That video has been viewed more than 550,000 times since it was posted Wednesday.

