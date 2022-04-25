South Sacramento 'hostage situation' ends nearly 18 hours later, police say

The Sacramento Police Department say there is no active threat to the community.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update

The standoff in South Sacramento ended early Tuesday when two people were detained and taken into custody, nearly 18 hours after the situation began.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody in the early morning hours. The victim is safe. Reduced police presence will remain as detectives have responded to process the scene. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 26, 2022

Original Story

The Sacramento Police Department says they believe an armed suspect is holding at least one person against their will inside a South Sacramento home.

On Monday morning, Sacramento police officers responded to the area of 58th Street and Fruitridge Road trying to find a person involved in a potential shooting.

Police say crisis negotiators have established some contact inside a home in the area.

The Sacramento Police Department advised people to avoid the area and to plan alternate routes due to the large police presence, which includes the Sacramento Police Department and SWAT.

Sacramento Police say that no injuries have been reported.

At this time, it is believed that the armed suspect is holding at least one individual against their will inside the residence. Crisis negotiators have established some contact inside the residence and continue their efforts to being a peaceful resolution to this incident. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 25, 2022

“I have to go because there’s a gun pointed to my head, and I pray I don’t die today”

Family members said they got a call from the hostage as he had a gun pointed to his head.

They had rushed to the area after getting word that their cousin was being held inside the home. One family member, who didn't want to be shown on camera, said he called her with a message.

“He’s very upset and told me to relay to the police that this was no joke and that his life is in danger and he could possibly die," the cousin said.

However, the victim’s cousin then told her that he had to rush off the phone.

"'I have to go because there’s a gun pointed to my head, and I pray I don’t die today,'” the cousin said in regard to her conversation.

Family members said they don't know anything about the suspect holding the victim against his will. They said some sort of confrontation happened and other people, including a child, were ordered out of the home. The victim was put in a headlock and held at gunpoint, according to the family.

Family members worry that the victim's helpful nature might have gotten him into this troubling situation, and they are praying it ends peacefully. They said police have told them they are doing everything they can to make sure everyone comes out of the situation alive and well.

Neighbors forced from homes

Regina Razon is a neighbor in the area who was evacuated. She said she heard a gunshot while she was inside her house.

"Somebody knocked on the door and then I see there is a policeman then the police told me to go outside the house because there is somebody with a gun," Razon said.

Razon said she was rushed to safety with police who were using their bodies as human shields to get her beyond the caution tape.

Rebecca Bivanco, another neighbor, waited with Razon until her family could pick her up.

"I was with (Razon) for 30 minutes. She was shaking like she was going to faint," Bivanco said.

Sacramento police have not said when people will be able to return to their homes. Deputies from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office will be helping throughout the night as police try to bring the situation to a peaceful end.

