Woman arrested in death of friend's child

La Kreesha Frederick has been arrested in the death of a friend's 4-year-old child, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Around 5:20 a.m. on Feb. 13, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office got a call from the Sacramento Fire Department asking for assistance on a medical call for a 4-year-old child who was unresponsive.

The girl was transported to a local hospital in South Sacramento where she was later declared dead.

Deputies and Child Abuse Detectives went to the residence to speak with La Kreesha Frederick, who said she was friends with the child's biological mother.

Frederick said she had been watching the child for her friend since Oct. 2021.

On Thursday, Frederick was arrested on suspicion of murder and assault resulting in the death of a child under 8-years-old. She was transported to the Sacramento County Main Jail and her bail was set at $1 million.

Frederick is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of the child's death.

