Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 flights over the weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather.

The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule as of 2 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Customers who are affected should look into self-service rebooking options, according to Southwest Airlines' Facebook post.

Southwest said in a statement that the airline "experienced weather challenges in our Florida airports at the beginning of the weekend, challenges that were compounded by unexpected air traffic control issues in the same region, triggering delays and prompting significant cancellations for us beginning Friday evening."

"We've continued diligent work throughout the weekend to reset our operation with a focus on getting aircraft and Crews repositioned to take care of our Customers," Southwest said in a statement."With fewer frequencies between cities in our current schedule, recovering during operational challenges is more difficult and prolonged,

Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA), Southwest pilots' labor union, wrote in a statement that it is aware of operational difficulties and that its pilots "are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions."

"Our Pilots will continue to overcome SWA management’s poor planning, as well as any external operational challenges, and remain the most productive Pilots in the world," SWAPA wrote.

The cancellations mark the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines.

Next in line are Allegiant and Spirit, both of which had canceled 5% and 4% of its flights respectively, according to the flight tracker.

American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.

Air Traffic Control (ATC) issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the... Posted by Southwest Airlines on Saturday, October 9, 2021

