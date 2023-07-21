Southwest flight from Sacramento to Burbank makes emergency landing at LAX

The FAA says the flight declared an emergency due to a hydraulic problem and landed at LAX instead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The FAA is investigating after a flight from Sacramento to Burbank was diverted to Los Angeles because of an emergency.

According to the FAA, Southwest Flight 1397 was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) around 11:30 a.m. after declaring an emergency due to a hydraulic problem.

A statement from Southwest says the aircraft landed safely at LAX and they’re working with travelers to get them to their destinations. The plane is now out of service and will undergo a maintenance review.

Operations at LAX were briefly impacted due to the landing.