Southwest launching nonstop service from Sacramento to Nashville

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you been wishing of a nonstop flight from Sacramento to Nashville? Well, you’re now in luck!

The Sacramento County Department of Airports announced the launch of nonstop service from Sacramento International Airport (SMF) to Nashville International Airport (BNA) starting Saturday, March 11.

The release says the flights will initially operate on Saturdays only and will expand to Saturdays and Sundays starting Sept. 9-10.

Tickets for the new service from SMF to Nashville are already on-sale at southwest.com and officials are expecting the flight to be very popular.

"This new nonstop route also marks a significant milestone for SMF as Nashville is one of the top five underserved markets for our Airport," said Cindy Nichol, Director of Sacramento County Department of Airports. "We are thrilled to connect these two vibrant and dynamic cities, creating new opportunities for travel, tourism, and business. We are confident that this route will be popular with both Sacramento and Nashville passengers, and we look forward to continuing to expand air service options for our community."

If you have further questions or information, you can visit the Sacramento County Department of Airports website, at sacramento.aero

