Folsom to host NASA International Space Apps Challenge event

'Space Apps' is the largest annual global hackathon in the world, and this year the Sacramento region has an event in Folsom.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — Calling all coders, scientists, designers, makers, storytellers, builders, artists, technologists, and students! The NASA International Space Apps Challenge is back for another astronomical weekend.

“Space Apps” is the largest annual global hackathon in the world, according to the event’s website. Teams engage in NASA’s free and open data to address real-world problems on Earth and in space.

If you want to participate in the NASA event, then you’re in luck because the Sacramento region has a local event in Folsom this year.

The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Granite School located at 909 Mormon Street in Folsom.

ABC10 spoke with the team hosting the event in Folsom, including Executive Director Ingrid Rosten. She says they are thrilled to host the event in Folsom.

“There will be 100s of simultaneous events around the world working on solutions of issues on Earth and in space as presented by NASA experts. Adults and kids alike will form teams to work on challenges and present them on Sunday afternoon to judges and peers for a vote,” Rosten told ABC10.

Ingrid Rosten said the People's Choice Award went to a 6 and 10 year-old girls team and a mom and dad at one of their last events. They came up with the idea of space clothing that lights up depending on the wearer's vital signs.

"We are always looking for ways to lead in technology and especially getting folks of all ages interested and engaged in digital arenas. This is a great opportunity for folks to engage and compete while also learning about technology and our region," said Business and Economic Development Consultant of Folsom, Phil Scott.

After the event, project submissions are judged by leaders and local experts where prizes and recognitions are given. Local winners will then advance to NASA consideration and are then judged by space agency experts. These winners are selected for one of 10 Global Awards.

Here are the 23 challenges submitted by NASA experts this year: https://2022.spaceappschallenge.org/challenges/

Watch more from ABC10: NASA unveils James Webb Telescope photos at Sacramento State Planetarium