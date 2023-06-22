Stockton 99 Speedway to host 'Drift Day' in attempt to combat sideshows

The 6-hour event will be held Sunday with more scheduled throughout summer and fall.

STOCKTON, Calif. — String trimmer in hand, Tony Noceti is busy cleaning up his racetrack and event venue, the Stockton 99 Speedway. This weekend it'll be filled with more than 100 cars and spectators ready to see cars do what they normally don't.

"Drift Day is coming up this weekend," said Noceti. "This last winter was extremely wet so we got a little late start this year. Everybody's excited about it."

Summer couldn't have come sooner for Noceti and his team, but this year they're also excited about the chance to make a difference. While the speedway has hosted similar events in the past, this weekend's Drift Day has a specific focus.

"Getting the kids off the streets," said Noceti. "To basically learn some experience, learn some manners about how you take to the open road and do it at a racetrack, don't do it on the streets."

Noceti says he's seen the impacts of illegal sideshows firsthand and has heard the recent calls from law enforcement and elected officials across Northern California to stop them.

He believes his event could not only pump the brakes on sideshows, but also give the young participants some important lessons.

"It's serious business out here versus being out on the street," said Noceti. "We're running the show here with folks showing them the safety of it, the hazards of it, you know, trying to teach them."

Medical, fire, security and towing resources will be on-site just in case. Drivers have their cars inspected, attend a brief meeting with other drivers and their instructor, then hit the track.

"You've got multiple courses here around the oval, or through the figure eight, lefts and rights... who can get the highest, who can keep the car sideways the longest," said Noceti. "It is a competition, moving up to a competition event later on in the year, where people are going to be judged. This is more [of a] practice run this weekend."

With more Drift Day events planned for the rest of the summer and fall, Noceti hopes Sunday's event will leave an impression.

"We want them to leave here and tell people, 'Hey, we can go the 99 Speedway on a scheduled event and do it out there' and be safe and sane," said Noceti. "They still can do all their videos and things like that out here and put it on social media of what's going on...but just keep it off the street. Let's do it at the racetrack."

June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stockton 99 Speedway at 4105 Wilson Way in Stockton

$20 for general admission, $30 for a pit pass, $40 for a ride-along, $140 per driver

More Drift Days planned for July 22, Sept. 23, Oct. 14 and Oct. 28