Spinelli Elementary student found after leaving school undetected, district investigating

The district did not say how long the child was gone from the school or how far they were found from the school.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — An elementary school student was found safe Wednesday afternoon after wandering away from the school undetected.

According to a news release from the Center Joint Unified School District, it happened at Spinelli Elementary in Antelope.

The release says a student left campus after using the bathroom at the end of lunch hour. An adult found the student off campus and called the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, who returned the child to the school.

The district says it’s now interviewing school staff to figure out how the child left, and they’re reviewing safety protocols and campus security measures with staff members.

