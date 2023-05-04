Sprouts closing Roseville location near Costco

The store will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. until it closes for good.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Sprouts Farmers Market is closing one of its Roseville locations at the end of April.

Sprouts, located near Costco on 6760 Stanford Ranch Road, will close Sunday, April 30. The store will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. until it closes for good.

Lucas Larson, a Regional Vice President of Sprouts, said in a statement this location is about 30% larger than other locations and underperformed financially.

“Our team members remain our first priority, thus we are offering all team members the opportunity to stay employed with the company, and we’ll work closely with each team member to facilitate the transition. We greatly appreciate the hard work and dedication these team members have put in over the years and hope they will continue to work for Sprouts," Larson said in a statement.

Another Roseville Sprouts is located at the Rocky Ridge Town Center at 2030 Douglas Boulevard. Find other locations HERE.

