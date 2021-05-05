Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows announces end to ski season

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is the last ski resort to close for the 2020-21 season.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The last open ski resort in Lake Tahoe is announcing the end of the ski season.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will end their winter operations on Sunday, May 9 for Alpine Meadows and Sunday May 16 for Squaw Valley.

According to a press release, Squaw Valley was open for 160 days this winter, nearly six months. That is also about a month longer than all other Tahoe resorts.

Squaw Valley said that because the resort is losing snow in some key areas, it is possible that it may close earlier than May 16.

"In a season with unprecedented challenges, we could not be prouder of how our team stayed dedicated to creating a safe, friendly and welcoming environment for guests at Squaw Alpine this season,” Ron Cohen, president and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, said in the press release. “The resiliency of our team, along with the cooperation and enthusiasm of our guests, made it possible for us to face the uncertainty of the early fall and winter months, and come out the other side of winter having pulled off a fun and successful ski season."

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will reopen for the summer on June 18 with activities like Aerial Tram sightseeing rides, guided hikes and bike tours and roller skating. The Aerial Tram will also be open on Memorial Day weekend.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: New expressway connecting I-5, Highway 99, and Highway 50 is underway

The Capital Connector will make commuting easier, project officials say. Click here to watch on YouTube.