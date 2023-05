Officials say two cars — a silver Infiniti and a white F250 — were involved in a crash

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed in a Stockton crash Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Highway 26 and Alpine Road just before 11 a.m.

Officials say two cars — a silver Infiniti and a white F250 — were involved in what could've possibly been a head-on crash.

The road is closed and officials are urging drivers to take alternative routes.