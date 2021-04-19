Stanford study shows women more likely to experience 'Zoom fatigue'

Those who spend hours on end on video conferencing platforms might not be surprised to learn "Zoom fatigue" is a thing.

CALIFORNIA, USA — While platforms like Zoom have become highly effective tools for communication during the pandemic, Stanford University researchers have found that constant virtual interactions are causing exhaustion; and a newer study found it's impacting women more than men.

Stanford communications professor and lead author of the study Jeff Hancock said he was surprised to learn that 1 in 7 women reported they felt very to extremely fatigued compared to one in 20 men.

"I’ve never seen an effect like this where we see it in every age group- we see it when we control for every other factor," Hancock said. "I think it's a pretty strong gender effect."

Hancock recommended a few things to combat "Zoom fatigue:"

Move farther away from your screen

Shrink the video app window on your computer

Hit the three dots on your video and hit "hide self-view"

He said companies and schools should be in on the solution too. He recommended having one day a week where everyone turns off their video or even to access whether turning video on is necessary at all.

"If not, the phone works pretty darn well," Hancock explained. "And just have mandatory video off and that way people who are feeing fatigued don't have to be the individual to turn it off, but rather everyone's doing that."

To take Stanford's "Zoom fatigue" survey or to send it to an employer, click HERE.

People can read the study HERE.

