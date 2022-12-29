Stanislaus County confirms first flu deaths of 2022 season

The county Department of Public Health says the deceased are two men under the age of 65.

MODESTO, Calif. — Stanislaus County confirmed its first two flu deaths of the season, Thursday.

According to the county Department of Public Health, the deceased are two men under the age of 65. Additional information about them won’t be provided due to medical privacy laws.

The department wants to remind people anyone can get the flu, but certain individuals may be susceptible to more severe illness including kids, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, and people with chronic medical conditions.

If you think you have the flu, you can get tested for it at the OptumServe COVID testing sites. You may be prescribed a medication like Tamiflu to reduce the length and severity of your illness.

It’s not too late to get a flu shot, too. You can find more information about getting the flu shot in Stanislaus County here.

