Stanislaus County deputy arrested, accused of sexual acts with inmate

MODESTO, Calif. — A Stanislaus County deputy was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexual acts with an inmate.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Jonathan McClure of Modesto was arrested around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

Investigators were tipped off about a possible inappropriate relationship between the deputy and an inmate on Aug. 12. A search warrant was then executed at his home and evidence was seized. He was put on paid administrative leave that afternoon and his access to facilities was revoked.

The sheriff’s office says the arrest is the result of continued investigation and McClure posted bail Monday night. He remains on administrative leave.

The news release says McClure has been a custodial deputy with the department for 22 years.

Anyone with information on the case can call Det. M Wyatt at 209-652-6888.

