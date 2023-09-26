Stanislaus County deputy arrested for sexual abuse of minor

A school counselor called investigators Monday after a student reported the sexual abuse.

MODESTO, Calif. — A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of child sexual abuse.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, 40-year-old Matthew Dessert of Oakdale was arrested around 1:45 a.m. He’s accused of continual sexual abuse of a child, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor 14 or 15 years of age, penetration with a foreign object, sexual battery and physical abuse of a child.

The sheriff’s office says they were contacted Monday by a school counselor who reported that a student disclosed the sexual abuse. The victim told detectives they knew Dessert and the abuse started when they were 9 years old.

Dessert was arrested and booked into jail. He was released after posting a $425,000 bail.

The sheriff’s office says Dessert has been with them since 2014. He’s now on paid administrative leave and his peace officer powers are revoked.

Anyone with information can call Det. J Wall at 209-525-7038.