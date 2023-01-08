Stanislaus County fire spread to tires, RV trailers, containers and vehicles before being doused

Crews were able to contain the fire in about two hours, spending about five hours mopping up afterward.

HUGHSON, Calif. — Hughson firefighters battled a blaze for nearly two hours before they were able to knock it down Friday.

The fire sparked just before noon along the 3300 block of Downie Road in the Hickman area. While it was initially reported as a vegetation fire, crews were told that it was possible a structure fire. Crews from Modesto, Stanislaus Consolidated and Turlock City Fire departments also responded with the fire being in a bordering area.

The Hughson Volunteer Firefighters Association said the fire had spread to a large pile of tires, RV trailers, large storage containers and multiple vehicles before crews could get to the scene. It also threatened the owner's main home.

Crews were able to contain the fire in about two hours, spending about five hours mopping up afterward.

No injuries were reported.

