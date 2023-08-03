Stanislaus County issues evacuation order for parts of Newman area

An evacuation shelter will be set up at Patterson High School

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEWMAN, Calif. — People in the Newman area near the San Joaquin River are being told to leave the area.

Stanislaus County emergency officials issued the evacuation order for the Newman area of the San Joaquin River and east of River Road. It comes on the heels of a warm atmospheric river storm heading toward California.

An evacuation shelter will be set up at Patterson High School at 200 North 7th Street in Patterson.

A portion of the area west of River Road, generally bordered to the south by Hills Ferry Road and to the north by Crows Landing Road, is under an evacuation warning.

For more information on the evacuations, view the map from StanEmergency below.

Evacuation Order for the Newman area of the San Joaquin River and "East" of River Road. If you live within the... Posted by StanEmergency on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

WATCH MORE ON ABC10 | Northern California Storm: Warm atmospheric river prompts Flood Watch