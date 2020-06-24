Stanislaus deputy, Samaritan make the save after seeing truck crash, burst into flames

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office released video of a deputy and Samaritan making the save after a truck veered off the road and burst into flames

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Body camera video released by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office shows the moments when a deputy and Samaritan rushed to the rescue after seeing a pickup truck veer off the road and burst into flames.

The incident happened on June 21 around 2:40 p.m. while the deputy was patrolling in the Knight's Ferry area around Highway 120/108 near Willms Road.

Sgt. Tom Letras, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the deputy saw the truck veer off the road, roll down the embankment, and catch fire.

The body cam video showed the deputy jumping a fence and making a sprint toward the wreck, where he was joined by good Samaritans in the area.

Amid screaming, flames, and panic, the deputy and the Samaritan managed to pull the man trapped in the truck to safety as the fire grew.

Video shows that the fire swallowed the truck after the rescue and spread to the nearby grass.

According to Officer Tom Olsen, spokesperson for CHP-Modesto, the victim is expected to make a full recovery and is in high spirits.

