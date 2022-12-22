Video released of Stanislaus deputy shooting, killing man in Waterford

The shooting happened Dec. 13

WATERFORD, Calif. — Video released by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office shows the events leading up to and after the moments a deputy shot and killed a man in Waterford.

The shooting dates back to Dec. 13, where deputies responded to the 13000 block of Bentley Street for a reported gunshot coming from a home around 3:20 a.m.

In a video news release shared by the sheriff's office, dispatch audio was released of the call, detailing the gunshot. Sheriff Jeff Dirkse says deputies had dispatch work with the caller to get people out of the home. Body camera video later shows deputies speaking with people inside the home, who mentioned up to six people were inside, including suspect Bradly Locklin.

Dirkse says deputies didn't know at this point whether anyone had been hurt by the gunshot, just that there were several people hiding inside.

In an earlier news release, deputies said nearly an hour went by before Locklin came out of the home with a gun.

"The subject fires a single shot and deputies try to determine whether or not anyone had been struck by the gunfire," said Dirkse. In the video, deputies can be heard saying he fired the shot into the air.

According to the sheriff's office news release, while Locklin was on the porch, two people managed to escape to the backyard through a window. One of them was a pregnant woman who wasn't able to get past the locked gate. Deputies believed three people were still in the home, but didn't know if they were hurt.

Later in the video, deputies say Locklin had a gun in his hand, was waving it around and was about to go back inside. Not long afterward, Deputy Zazueta fires a shot at Locklin and deputies approach him to secure the gun.

Drone video from the Ceres Police Department shows deputies were able to recover a gun underneath Locklin. Despite efforts to save his life, paramedics ultimately declared Locklin dead.

All the people in the home were accounted for and were not hurt. Deputy Zazueta was put on paid administrative leave, per department policy, as the incident remains under investigation.

"This is a tragic situation for everyone involved for everyone involved. Our heart goes out to the family, to our staff and to all the friends and neighbors who were impacted by the incident," said Dirkse.

The full video news release from the sheriff's office can be found HERE.