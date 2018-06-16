RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - A state appeals court has reinstated California's law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.



California's Fourth District Court of Appeals issued an immediate stay Friday putting the state's End of Life Option Act back into effect at least temporarily.



The court also gave opponents of the law until July 2 to file a petition opposing Friday's action.



California Attorney General Xavier Becerra had requested the stay. He hails Friday's ruling.



Riverside County Superior Court Judge Daniel Ottolia declared the law unconstitutional last month



The judge said then that lawmakers acted illegally in passing the measure during a special session devoted to other issues.



In striking down the measure, Ottolia did not address whether it is proper to allow people to end their lives.



