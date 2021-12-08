Davis receives $2.7M to renovate parks as part of the Newsom's 'Outdoors for All' initiative

On Dec. 8 Newsom announced the state received $548 million in grant funding from the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program

DAVIS, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that $548 million in grant funding has been allocated for 112 new parks. The state investment will be towards revitalizing parks for underserved communities, according to a post on Twitter by the Office of the Governor of California.

Of the $548 million in grant funding, the City of Davis was awarded $2.784 million by the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program. This money will go towards renovating Central Park and creating an interactive water play feature near the existing universal play structure and restroom, according to the City of Davis.

Out of 465 projects, this is one of 112 projects submitted that received funding of this fourth and final round of funding. Funding will be distributed to deliver new parks to more than 100 communities as part of the Newsom Administration's "Outdoors for All" initiative, enabling all Californians to access parks and open space.

According to the City of Davis, these grants represent the single-largest investment in state history in expanding access to parks in underserved communities with new or enhanced parks funded in every region of California.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant that will add so much to Central Park,” said Mayor Gloria Partida. “In addition to the interactive splash pad water feature, there will be new pollinator gardens, tree planting, new public art, added seating as well as a renovation of the park’s lawn with a new, water-efficient irrigation system.”

In addition to Davis, a number of other cities and counties are receiving funding for their local parks. These include:

Sacramento County:

Alchemist CDC-Oak Park Art Garden $694,295

City of Sacramento, Parks and Recreation Dept Del Paso Regional Park Improvement $3,251,550

Fulton-El Camino R.P.D. Bohemian Park Expansion $6,445,610

North Highlands R.P.D. Sierra Creek Park $2,850,000

Southgate R.P.D. Fruitridge Park Community & Aquatic Ctr $7,417,840

Solano County:

City of Fairfield 2030 N. Texas Park $5,669,210

City of Vacaville Brown Street New Park $6,700,000

Yolo County:

City of Davis Central Park Revitalization Project $2,784,535

City of West Sacramento Westacre Park Expansion Project $7,843,000

Stanislaus County:

City of Modesto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park Renovation $8,500,000

Placer County:

Auburn Area R.P.D. Auburn Regional Park Expansion $2,389,125

San Joaquin County:

City of Stockton Public Works Department Columbus Park Renovations $3,351,340

