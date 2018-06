Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for Lake County due to the spreading Pawne Fire.

The Pawnee Fire broke out over the weekend, near the community of Clearlake Oaks, and has destroyed 22 buildings and threatened an additional 600 as it burned out of control across, totaling around 8,200 acres (31 sq. kilometers).

#PawneeFire [update] off Pawnee Rd & New Long Valley Rd, northeast of Clearlake Oaks (Lake County) is now 8,200 acres. https://t.co/LoCjg6kBA8 pic.twitter.com/AusFJCqlqF — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 25, 2018

Authorities ordered people to evacuate all homes in the Spring Valley area, where about 3,000 people live.

