Her vehicle also hit another car and slid into a concrete barrier. Investigators aren't sure if the crash or projectile caused her death.

AURORA, Colo. — A woman died after a "steel projectile"went through her driver's side window and struck her which caused her to hit another car and then slide into a concrete barrier on Interstate 225 in Aurora Friday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

It's unclear if the 44-year-old woman died as a result of the crash, being struck by the projectile or if both contributed to her death, APD said.

Officers responded to the crash just after 10 a.m. on southbound I-225 just north of East Colfax Avenue and initially thought the woman, who was driving a maroon Cadillac SUV, suffered a medical episode which caused her to crash.

They now believe a steel projectile "from an unknown origin" went through her driver's side window and hit her, which caused her to collide with another vehicle and slide into a barrier.

The other vehicle involved had minor damage, APD said.

The woman's name will be released by the Adams County coroner at a later time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage from a dash camera is asked to call APD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

