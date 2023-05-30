Former Sacramento city councilman Steve Hansen running for mayor

Steve Hansen was elected as Sacramento's first openly gay city council member in 2012.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former Sacramento city council member Steve Hansen said Tuesday he will be running for Sacramento mayor.

"I’m excited to announce that I’m running for Mayor of Sacramento. Together, I know that we can lead our city into its next great chapter — and leave no one behind," Hansen said in a social media post.

He was elected as Sacramento's first openly gay city council member in 2012. If he is elected, Hansen would be Sacramento’s first openly gay mayor.

"When I left the city council, I never thought I'd run for office again. But over the last few years the city we love has become unrecognizable," Hansen said in a video announcing his campaign.

Hansen is also the 4th person to formally throw their hat in the ring for mayor after Kevin McCarty, Flo Cofer and Maggy Krell previously announced their candidacies.

Darrell Steinberg said last Thursday he won't run for a third term as Sacramento mayor.

Steinberg has another year and a half left in his second and final term. He has spent six-and-a-half years as Sacramento's mayor since he was elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.

