Stevie Nicks is coming to Sacramento in March: What you need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks is coming to Northern California in March.

After her successful shows in 2022, the singer-songwriter has extended her touring run into 2023 with 14 additional performances across the United States, according to a press release.

The artist's extended tour will begin on March 15 in Seattle and wrap up on June 27 in Louisville.

The San Francisco show is scheduled for March 23 at Chase Center while the Sacramento show is scheduled for March 26 at Golden 1 Center.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.

Full information on ticketing and the tour can be found on Nicks' website.

