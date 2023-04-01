Stevie Nicks reschedules Sacramento show for December

This comes after the Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer postponed her Sacramento show previously scheduled for March 26.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Stevie Nicks announced her Sacramento concert will now take place on Dec. 12.

It comes after the Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer postponed her Sacramento show scheduled for Sunday, March 26, at Golden 1 Center after a band member got COVID-19.

"Stevie has loved being back on stage and is so sorry to disappoint the fans, but she and the band are taking all safety precautions and will be back on tour soon," according to a post on Stevie Nicks' Twitter.

The artist's extended tour began on March 15 in Seattle and will wrap up with a rescheduled San Francisco show at the Chase Center on Dec. 15.

