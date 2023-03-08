Stockton 7-Eleven employees not suspects in investigation, San Joaquin DA says

The 7-Eleven workers caught on video pushing over a would-be robber before beating him with a stick "are not and have never been" under investigation

STOCKTON, Calif. — While Stockton police reported they were investigating a 'suspected assault' after 7-Eleven employees beat a man attempting to rob the store, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said Tuesday the employees are not under investigation.

"The Stockton 7-Eleven store clerks are not and have never been suspects of the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office," wrote District Attorney Ron Freitas on Facebook. "Any investigation going forward is to hold accountable the individual who threatened and attempted to rob them."

In the video now viewed millions of times, the man rummages through shelves of tobacco products, tossing items into the trash can before being grabbed by a 7-Eleven employee and taken to the ground.

Once on the ground, a second store employee grabs a wooden pole and begins hitting the suspected thief more than two dozen times.

Police said over the weekend that the suspect previously robbed the same store at least two times in the 24 hours before the video was shot.