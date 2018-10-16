If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

STOCKTON, Calif. -- The City of Stockton Animal Shelter says they are at capacity and because of that they are waiving adoption fees through October 21.

In a Facebook post Monday evening, the shelter said they are waiving the fees for any animal that has been at the shelter for two weeks or longer.

Additionally, the shelter says they will continue to waive fees for their large dogs (over 25 pounds), their senior dogs (those that are 7-years-old or older), and all of their cats and kittens.



