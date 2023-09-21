Stockton charter school employee arrested, accused of sex with minor

The investigation began after a parent found messages between her child and the employee.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An ABLE Charter Schools employee was arrested Thursday in Stockton.

According to a news release from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a parent of a student at the school found phone messages between her child and employee Erick Whiteside.

The sheriff’s office says the parent showed the messages to school administration who contacted the office, starting a child abuse/sexual assault investigation.

Detectives say Whiteside was involved in child exploitation and they found additional victims.

Whiteside was arrested Thursday for sexual acts with a minor.

If you believe your child might have been a victim of Whiteside, you can call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at (209) 468-4400 and select option 1. Use case number 23-16259.

