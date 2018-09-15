Stockton's murder rate has dropped by over a third, according to Stockton Police. Last year at this time, there were 36 murders in the city. So far, there are 23 homicides in 2018. But, families who have lost loved ones to a violent death are still looking for justice.

"People always say you don't expect this to happen to you. But, with him we didn't really expect this," said Teniel Thrower, the mother of one of 41-year-old Ramon August's sons.

August, described as the family icon, a man with a giving heart and big sports fan was murdered seven months ago.

"I met this man when I was 18 years old and to be 36, I never thought that this would be the way I would have to remember him," added Thrower, fighting back tears.

The shooting happened near on Pixie B Court and Pixie Drive just down the street from Pixie Woods. It was back on March 6. It was a Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. August was found shot in the street.

"He, to me, I don't understand why this would happen, because he would never hurt anyone. He loved everybody, especially children. All the children loved him," said Shauntai Person, August's sister.

Family members say the father of two boys, ages 13 and 21, lived about a block away from where he was killed. He stopped by a corner grocery store just minutes before he died. No one has been arrested.

Dawanna Johnson says her uncle always had her back.

"He let me use his cars. He was just helpful. I love my uncle. And, I can't believe this happened to him," said Johnson.

"All my life I looked up to my uncle. He was like, you know, the person you wanted to be like like; a big brother. But, you know that's your uncle, so," said August's nephew Devante Johnson.

Family members all say August had no enemies. For now, a memorial stands as a heartbreaking reminder of his death near Pixie B Court.

Those close to him hope justice is around the corner.

"So I just want somebody to come forward and do what's right because I know somebody knows," added Thrower.

Continue the conversation with Kurt on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV