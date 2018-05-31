Check back for Measure C results

As of 10 p.m., voters were 62 percent in favor of a Stockton School Bond that would reauthorize bonds approved in 2008 to continue to improve schools.

Voters will decide if bonds of $156 million approved in 2008 will be reauthorized for repairs and improvements to Stockton Unified School District schools, including upgrading fire alarms, roof and plumbing repairs, and rehabilitation of classrooms.

If Measure C is passed, it would require an average tax levy of about 5 cents per $100 of assessed evaluation, according to information on the ballot. It would not increase total district debt.

Pro:

The measure would allow the district to continue making improvements begun after the 2008 bond issue passed. Proponents say it would "save taxpayers millions of dollars and come with ironclad taxpayer protections," according to information on the Voter’s Edge website. An independent citizens’ oversight committee, annual audits and a provision prohibiting the state from spending the bond money in other districts protect taxpayers.

Con:

Opponents say the district is being deceptive and the bonds are being pushed by the businesses likely to benefit from the proceeds. The lawyers and advisors writing the bond have made almost $13 million in facilities bonds issued since 2001, and the district has spent more than $510 million since that time.

The measure doesn’t include a list of specific projects, and the district has violated oversite laws "over many years" in previous bond issues, opponents say.

That works out to an average of about $30 million per year; or about $557,000 per school per year for each of the district’s 54 schools.

