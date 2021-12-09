New playground, granite trails slated for Columbus Park in Stockton with $3.4M state grant

On Dec. 8 Newsom announced the state received $548 million in grant funding from the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program

STOCKTON, Calif — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that $548 million in grant funding has been allocated for 112 new parks. The state investment will be towards revitalizing parks for underserved communities, according to a post on Twitter by the Office of the Governor of California.

Of the $548 million in grant funding, the City of Stockton was awarded $3.4 million by the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program. Funds will go towards a new playground, restrooms, an adult fitness center, sports courts, a picnic shelter, landscaping, public art, pathways, and lighting.

According to the City of Stockton, renovations will take place at Columbus Park, located at 401 W. Worth Street. In addition to the low-impact park renovations, a community garden and educational area will be in place, complete with granite trails.

“We are incredibly pleased to learn the state has awarded $3.4 million in funding to restore Columbus Park to a safe place for families to enjoy. Columbus Park is located in a disadvantaged community within the city of Stockton, with many significant needs. We are grateful to our community partners who have helped us with outreach in this neighborhood and are excited to be able to provide amenities in the park that meet the needs and fulfill the desires of our residents,” said Mayor Kevin Lincoln in a Stockton press release.

The first phase of the project is preparing for design and construction. Construction is estimated to begin in 2023. The State of California Natural Resources Agency, Department of Parks and Recreation, approved the City of Stockton grant and is funding the Columbus Park renovations through the Proposition 68 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program, according to a Stockton press release.