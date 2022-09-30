Stockton police detail 5 homicides they believe are connected, announce reward

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police revealed more information Friday amid their investigation into patterns surrounding recent homicides around the city.
In a news conference, investigators identified the five homicides they believe are related:
- July 8: The shooting death of a 35-year-old man in the 5600 block of Kermit Lane. It happened around 12:30 a.m.
- Aug. 11: The shooting death of a 43-year-old man in the 4900 block of West Lane. It happened around 9:50 p.m.
- Aug. 30: The shooting death of a 21-year-old man in the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane. It happened around 6:40 a.m.
- Sept. 21: The shooting death of a 52-year-old man in the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue. It happened around 4:30 a.m.
- Sept. 27: The shooting death of a 54-year-old man in the 900 block of Porter Avenue. It happened around 2 a.m.
Again, investigators say the homicides happened in the evening or early morning hours, and all victims were alone at the time of the shooting.
The city of Stockton released a surveillance photo of an individual they have identified as a person of interest. Chief Stanley McFadden said during the Friday news conference they are not sure if it’s a single person who committed the crimes or multiple people, but he wants to make sure they are brought to justice.
The city also put forth a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, plus $10,000 from Stockton Crime Stoppers, for a total of $85,000.
Anyone with tips can call a dedicated tip line at 209-937-8167. Police are asking people to avoid isolated areas and to travel in well-lit areas.
