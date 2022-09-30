Stockton police detail 5 homicides they believe are connected, announce reward

Chief Stanley McFadden says at this time they are not sure if the crimes were committed by one person or multiple people.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police revealed more information Friday amid their investigation into patterns surrounding recent homicides around the city.

In a news conference, investigators identified the five homicides they believe are related:

July 8: The shooting death of a 35-year-old man in the 5600 block of Kermit Lane. It happened around 12:30 a.m.

Aug. 11: The shooting death of a 43-year-old man in the 4900 block of West Lane. It happened around 9:50 p.m.

Aug. 30: The shooting death of a 21-year-old man in the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane. It happened around 6:40 a.m.

Sept. 21: The shooting death of a 52-year-old man in the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue. It happened around 4:30 a.m.

Sept. 27: The shooting death of a 54-year-old man in the 900 block of Porter Avenue. It happened around 2 a.m.

Again, investigators say the homicides happened in the evening or early morning hours, and all victims were alone at the time of the shooting.

The city of Stockton released a surveillance photo of an individual they have identified as a person of interest. Chief Stanley McFadden said during the Friday news conference they are not sure if it’s a single person who committed the crimes or multiple people, but he wants to make sure they are brought to justice.

The city also put forth a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, plus $10,000 from Stockton Crime Stoppers, for a total of $85,000.

Anyone with tips can call a dedicated tip line at 209-937-8167. Police are asking people to avoid isolated areas and to travel in well-lit areas.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Stockton police provide update on investigation into recent homicides