Stockton Police concerned about homicide count after double shooting

Thursday's deadly shooting leaves the city's homicide count at 31. Last year's homicide count totaled 38.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old was killed and another teen was injured in a shooting in Stockton Thursday.

Police say the shooting happened near Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive around 5:30 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds inside a car.

The driver, 19-year-old Jaylen Malone of Lathrop, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other person in the car, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital.

There is no information on suspects at this time.

"It's very tragic for the entire community, and that's why that area is going to be getting some special attention from the department. Our neighborhood impact team will be going out there with our department chaplain. Going door to door talking to neighbors. Listening to their concerns," said Stockton Police PIO, Joe Silva.

Police say something like a double shooting doesn't usually happen in the area. ABC10 tried speaking with several neighbors. None of them wanted to talk on camera.

Thursday's deadly shooting leaves the city's homicide count at 31. Last year's homicide count totaled 38.

"Having 31 at this time, once again, it is concerning to us because at this same time last year we were at 25, so we have seen an uptick in homicides. But overall our non-injury fatal shootings are down by 16% this year," said Silva.

Silva says the men and women of Stockton are working hard every day to get guns off the streets.

Police are looking for surveillance video and they're asking the community to alert them if they saw anything. There's also a $10,000 reward for anyone leading to an arrest. You can call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting identified as an employee