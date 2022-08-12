Stockton police looking for man accused of punching woman after she rejected him

Police say the woman was walking to her car in the parking lot after shopping when she was approached by the man.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for a man accused of punching a woman and stealing her cell phone after she rejected his advances.

According to a news release, it happened in the parking lot of a store on the 4700 block of Pacific Avenue on Nov. 29.

Police said the woman was walking to her car in the parking lot when the man came up to her and tried flirting with her. The woman told the man she wasn’t interested, but he kept trying.

She got to her car and the man allegedly kicked the door before she could lock it, and when the door opened, the man punched her in the face and stole her cell phone.

She ran after the man, who punched her again before dropping her phone and riding his bicycle away from the area.

