Stockton police looking for missing 90-year-old woman

She left to go to Kohl's around noon Sunday. Hours later she asked a store clerk in Altaville for directions because she was lost.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 90-year-old woman.

According to a news release, Betsy Brotby left her home in north Stockton around noon Sunday to go to Kohl’s.

Police say later Brotby stopped at a store in Altaville around 9 p.m. Sunday. She told the clerk she was lost, and the clerk gave her directions back to Stockton. She did not make it home.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans, white and gray tennis shoes, and a black cross-body purse. She is around 5’3” tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Her vehicle, a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the tag #8ETJ246, was last seen around 3 a.m. Monday near Latrobe Road and White Rock Road in El Dorado Hills.

Police say Brotby has a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused.

If you see her or have information on her location, you can call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911.

