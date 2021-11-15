3 Stockton officers are OK after possible fentanyl exposure, police say

After responding to a death investigation involving fentanyl, the Stockton Police Department chose to hospitalize the responding officers as a precaution.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department said three officers are feeling OK after a possible fentanyl exposure during an investigation.

Police responded to a death investigation involving fentanyl on Sunday just after 10 a.m. on the 1100 block of Parma Road.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Stockton Police Department chose to hospitalize their officers due to possible exposure. According to the CDC, the synthetic opioid is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and a major contributor to overdoses in the U.S.