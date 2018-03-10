Hot dogs and pizza weren't the only attractions outside the Stockton Costco store on East Hammer Lane Wednesday morning.

There were also many police officers taking part in National Coffee with a Cop Day. The third annual event is "dedicated to encouraging communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public."

The factor that was on a lot of minds was having a safer neighborhood.

"There's several different ways people can make themselves and their homes secure. They are able to join a neighborhood watch meeting or a business watch group. They meet monthly so that they can get some safety tips," said Rosie Calderon with the Stockton Police Department.

About a dozen officers with tables in front of the store met with people from the community. Officers also brought out their motorcycles and their SWAT vehicle for people to see.

Calderon says in high crime areas, the department performs outreach and encourages people to report a crime.

"No matter how small that crime is we encourage them to report it," said Calderon.

The Stockton Police Department is adding a helicopter crime-fighting fighting tool box.

Officer Joe Silva with Stockton Police says the pilots are now training with the Los Angeles Police Department. He says the chopper should be in the air daily next April or May of 2019.

