Stockton police release bodycam footage after man shot, killed by 5 officers

The deadly shooting happened last month in the parking lot of a Stockton gas station in the 3300 block of Hammer Lane, just west of I-5

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department released body cam footage and 911 call audio Tuesday after five officers shot and killed a man armed with a gun and body armor last month.

CASE HISTORY

It started around 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 10 when someone called police to say a man with a gun told him to call 911.

Then, the man with the gun – identified as Rico Ruiz-Altamirano – called police saying he needed them to come to him. In the call audio, he can be heard sniffling and crying as he tells them he’s armed.

The operator asks him what’s wrong and he says, “No, I need you guys to go do it for me. I can’t do it myself.”

In a third 911 call, an employee at a nearby store tells dispatch he’s being held hostage by Rico, who is telling the employee in the background, “You ain’t got no choice now.”

The bodycam footage shows officers arriving at the scene to find Ruiz-Altamirano in body armor with a gun. They command him to put the gun down before he starts taking off his body armor and telling officers to kill him. The officers can be heard screaming at him that they don’t want to shoot him.

An ‘uninvolved’ driver then pulls into the parking lot and Ruiz-Altamirano can be seen walking towards them, at which time five officers opened fire, fatally striking Ruiz-Altamirano.

A loaded .40-caliber handgun and armor were recovered from the scene.

You can listen to the 911 call audio and review the bodycam footage below. Viewer discretion is advised.

Officer-Involved Critical Incident January 10, 2023 CRITICAL INCIDENT VIDEO RELEASE: The following critical incident video release is regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 3300 block of E. Hammer Lane on January 10, 2023. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. Posted by Stockton Police Department on Tuesday, February 28, 2023