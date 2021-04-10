Stockton police release video of person of interest in serial killings

A serial killer may have ambushed seven people separately in recent months, shooting them alone in the dark.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department released new video and information Tuesday of the person of interest in a series of killings around Stockton. The reward for information leading to an arrest in the killings was also increased to $115,000.

This comes after Stockton police said Monday they linked a nonfatal April 2021 shooting in Stockton and an April 2021 shooting death in Oakland to the homicide series investigation.

Detectives say they spoke with the victim in the nonfatal shooting -- an unhoused Black woman who heard noise outside of their tent -- and she described the person of interest to them.

She said they were around 5'10" to 6' tall with a thin build. They were in a dark-colored sweatshirt with the hood up and dark-colored pants. They were also wearing a black face mask. They did not say anything to her during the shooting.

April 10, 2021: The shooting death of 39-year-old Juan Vasquez Serrano in Oakland. It happened around 4:20 a.m.

in Oakland. It happened around 4:20 a.m. April 16, 2021: An unidentified 46-year-old woman was shot at Park Street and Union Street in Stockton around 3:20 a.m. She survived the shooting.

July 8: The shooting death of Paul Yaw , a 35-year-old man, in the 5600 block of Kermit Lane. It happened around 12:30 a.m.

, a 35-year-old man, in the 5600 block of Kermit Lane. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 11: The shooting death of Salvador Debudey Jr ., a 43-year-old man, in the 4900 block of West Lane. It happened around 9:50 p.m.

., a 43-year-old man, in the 4900 block of West Lane. It happened around 9:50 p.m. Aug. 30: The shooting death of Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez , a 21-year-old man, in the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane. It happened around 6:40 a.m.

, a 21-year-old man, in the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane. It happened around 6:40 a.m. Sept. 21: The shooting death of Juan Cruz , a 52-year-old man, in the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue. It happened around 4:30 a.m.

, a 52-year-old man, in the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 27: The shooting death of Lawrence Lopez Sr., a 54-year-old man in the 900 block of Porter Avenue. It happened around 2 a.m.

None of the originally linked five victims (July 8-Sept. 27) were robbed or beaten before the shootings — which all took place within a radius of a few square miles — and none appear to have known each other, said Stockton Police Officer Joseph Silva. The shootings also do not seem to be related to gangs or drugs, either.

It's not clear what the victims from April 2021 were doing before they were shot.

