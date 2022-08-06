'We're heartbroken to say goodbye': Stockton rapper Young Slo-Be killed in shooting

Up-and-coming rapper Disean 'Young Slo-Be' Victor was killed in a Friday shooting, according to police.

MANTECA, Calif. — A rising rapper from Stockton, Disean 'Young Slo-Be' Victor died Friday in a shooting, according to Manteca Police.

A news release from the police department says officers were sent to the 100-block of Trevino Avenue around 8 a.m. Friday after a report of shots fired.

At the scene, they found a man — later identified as Victor — with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the shooting doesn't appear to be random.

Victor, 29, was a Manteca native who was popular as a rapper in Stockton.

"It was an honor to work with Slo-Be the last couple of years and we’re heartbroken to say goodbye. Our condolences go out to his family & loved ones," said Thizzler On The Roof, Victor's record label, in a statement.

Other artists expressed their grief about the news via Twitter.

"Terrible news... RIP so many slaps on those Slo-be Bryant albums," said Sacramento native and actor Blake Anderson.

Terrible news 💔💔💔 RIP so many slaps on those Slo-be Bryant albums https://t.co/qeQG0OcBnq — Blake Anderson (@UncleBlazer) August 5, 2022

