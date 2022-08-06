'We're heartbroken to say goodbye': Stockton rapper Young Slo-Be killed in shooting

MANTECA, Calif. — A rising rapper from Stockton, Disean 'Young Slo-Be' Victor died Friday in a shooting, according to Manteca Police.
A news release from the police department says officers were sent to the 100-block of Trevino Avenue around 8 a.m. Friday after a report of shots fired.
At the scene, they found a man — later identified as Victor — with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police say the shooting doesn't appear to be random.
Victor, 29, was a Manteca native who was popular as a rapper in Stockton.
"It was an honor to work with Slo-Be the last couple of years and we’re heartbroken to say goodbye. Our condolences go out to his family & loved ones," said Thizzler On The Roof, Victor's record label, in a statement.
Other artists expressed their grief about the news via Twitter.
"Terrible news... RIP so many slaps on those Slo-be Bryant albums," said Sacramento native and actor Blake Anderson.
Watch more from ABC10: 1 man dead in Stockton double shooting