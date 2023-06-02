16-year-old accused of shooting, killing Michael Cowley Jr. in Stockton

The shooting happened on Feb. 2 along Plymouth Road.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man in Stockton.

The shooting dates back to Feb. 2. Stockton Police Department said it happened on the 6700 block of Plymouth Road. The 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital but ultimately died.

Days later, police said a 16-year-old suspect was in San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall in connection with the homicide.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Michael Cowley Jr., 19 of Stockton.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Stockton Police Department Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.