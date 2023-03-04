'Sideshows are inherently dangerous': What's being done to prevent sideshows in Stockton

"Sideshow activities, such as donuts and ghost riding, are reckless, unsafe, and unlawful."

STOCKTON, Calif. — Illegal sideshows remain a problem in Stockton.

Someone shot and killed a 22-year-old Sunday night at the intersection of N. California and Oak Street, and police say a sideshow was in the area at the time.

"There's violence that happens at these sideshows and that's what we're trying to prevent," said Stockton Police Department spokesperson Andres Morado.

It's why police created the San Joaquin County Sideshow Taskforce in 2017. Officers rely on tips from the public to prevent sideshows. There's been at least a dozen sideshows in Stockton so far this year.

Seven people were arrested and 10 cars impounded after sideshows at multiple locations on March 24.

"Sideshows are inherently dangerous," said Morado. "With people that are not professional drivers, doing stunts in cars, they can injure other people whether they're standing around or in the crowd. They can get hit by the car or debris coming off the car, and these non-professional drivers sometimes lose control of the car and they can go into houses, buildings or anything that's around them."

ABC10 reached out to the California Highway Patrol for tips on how to stay safe on the road if you encounter a sideshow.

"Sideshow activities, such as donuts and ghost riding, are reckless, unsafe, and unlawful. They pose an extreme danger to those participating in the activities, and to other motorists and bystanders. In addition to vehicle crashes, a vehicle may also experience a mechanical failure or there may be debris kicked up from the roadway that can cause injury," CHP said.

They offered the following safety tips:

Should you encounter sideshow activities as a motorist, try looking for a safe and legal alternate route that will allow you to bypass the sideshow activities.

Motorists caught in the middle of this type of activity are encouraged to call 911 and provide descriptive information of the vehicles and subjects involved. Many times, cases are solved based on information provided by witnesses.

Remain seated in your vehicle and do not engage with individuals participating in sideshows. Do not risk your life or put your life in the hands of others by placing yourself in the vicinity of a reckless vehicle.

Police are still investigating the deadly shooting in Stockton and there's no suspect information yet.

Anyone with information can call the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

You can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers. You can submit a Tip online using the Stockton Police Department website or calling Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.